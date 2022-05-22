Motte scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added three hits, blocked two shots and logged two PIM in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

This was Motte's first goal and point for the Rangers -- he was scoreless in nine regular-season games and four playoff outings since he was traded from the Canucks at the deadline. The 27-year-old winger has mainly been limited to a fourth-line role, adding eight shots on net, 15 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through five postseason contests. Given his limited role, it's unlikely he'll be on most managers' fantasy radar.