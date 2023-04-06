Motte scored two goals on seven shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Lightning.

Motte provided the Rangers' third goal in the first 10:21, surprising Andrei Vasilevskiy with a shot from the boards. He beat Vasilevskiy again in the second, restoring a two-goal lead just 15 seconds after the Lightning had cut it to 3-2. The industrious winger continued peppering the net with pucks in hopes of completing the hat trick, but he ultimately had to settle for his first two-goal game since Jan. 27, 2021. After potting only three goals in 38 games with Ottawa to begin the season, Motte has racked up five goals in 20 games since being reacquired by the Rangers.