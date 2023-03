Motte scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Carolina.

Motte opened the scoring late in the third period, burying a net-front feed from Barclay Goodrow. Motte has scored in back-to-back games and three times in his last four contests. The 28-year-old forward has three goals and five points through 13 games with the Rangers and 14 points overall in 51 games between New York and Ottawa.