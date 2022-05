Motte scored a goal on two shots and recorded three hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Motte opened the scoring in Game 6, firing a long-range wrist shot that made it through Antti Raanta in the first period. The 27-year-old forward now has two goals in the series after he was sidelined for the final 10 games of the regular season with an upper-body injury. Motte has been productive in New York's bottom-six logging 26 hits and seven blocked shots in the playoffs.