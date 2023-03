Motte tallied a goal on four shots in Sunday's 7-0 blowout over the Predators.

Motte extended New York's lead to 3-0 in the first period, one-timing a feed from Jacob Trouba into the back of the net. The 28-year-old Motte has played well since he was re-acquired by the Rangers at the trade deadline, tallying two goals and two assists in 12 games while filling a bottom-six role. Overall, Motte is up to 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 50 games between Ottawa and New York.