Motte (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus the Penguins for Game 6 on Friday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Motte has been out of action for the Rangers' last 15 contests due to his upper-body issue. Prior to his stint on the sidelines, the 27-year-old center was stuck in a 16-game goal drought and was pointless in his last 12 appearances. As such, even if Motte does play Friday, fantasy players shouldn't be expecting him to provide more than low-end value.