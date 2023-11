Pitlick netted his first goal of the season in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Bruins.

Pitlick is on his eighth team between 10 years of NHL service time, actively representing the league-leading Blueshirts in a depth role while Filip Chytil takes time to recover from an upper-body injury. While Pitlick can help out in a pinch, his scant role averaging 10 minutes of ice time per contest makes him tough to rely on as anything but a flier in most contests.