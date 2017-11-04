Rangers' Tyler Wall: In midst of terrible sophomore slump

Wall was pulled on Saturday after allowing four goals on six shots in UMass Lowell's 6-2 loss to the University of Maine.

Wall's sophomore slump continues. One season after coming out of nowhere to post a 2.06 GAA and .918 save percentage in 37 games for the Riverhawks, Wall is now sporting a dreadful 4.99 GAA and .825 save percentage in five games this season. He has allowed at least three goals in every single contest. Worst of all, Wall has seemingly lost his starting job to junior Christoffer Hernberg. Wall's horrific numbers will obviously improve over the course of the season, but the 2016 sixth-round pick of the Rangers is going to see limited playing time in the near future.