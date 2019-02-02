Rangers' Tyler Wall: Playing best hockey of NCAA career

Wall stopped 25 of 26 shots in UMass Lowell's 3-1 victory over Northeastern on Friday.

What a difference a year makes. After a standout 2016-17 freshman campaign for the Riverhawks in which he won 26 games, Wall looked like a non-prospect (3-9-0, 3.98 GAA, .868 save percentage) a season ago. 2018-19 has been a different story entirely for the 2016 sixth-round (174th overall) selection. Wall is playing the best hockey of his career and he is currently tied for second in Hockey East in both GAA (1.93) and save percentage (.927). Wall has played so well that it would be far from surprising if the Rangers tried to sign him to an entry-level contract at the end of the season. Signing such a deal would force Wall to forgo his final year of collegiate eligibility. Wall turn 21 years old in early January.