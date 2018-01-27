Rangers' Tyler Wall: Slowly finding game for UMass-Lowell

Wall stopped 23 of 25 shots to help lead UMass-Lowell to a 3-2 win over Boston College on Friday.

To give you an idea of how bad Wall's sophomore season has gone, he picked up his first win of the year just two weeks ago, and despite the fact he has allowed just four goals in his last three games, his GAA still stands at 3.95 and his save percentage is a pitiful .864. Wall is now riding a personal three-game winning streak and has seemingly at least earned some more playing time in the near future. His numbers are going to be ugly when all is said and done, but the Rangers will be satisfied if the 2016 sixth-round pick can finish the season on a strong note.