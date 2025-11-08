default-cbs-image
Vaakanainen (lower body) is available to be in the lineup versus the Islanders on Saturday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Vaakanainen has missed two straight games. The 26-year-old's not guaranteed to be in the lineup, but if he returns to action, he'll likely be on the third pairing in place of Matthew Robertson.

