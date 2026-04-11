default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Vaakanainen (upper body) will play against Dallas on Saturday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Following an 11-game absence, Vaakanainen will replace Drew Fortescue in Saturday's lineup. The 27-year-old Vaakanainen has six assists, 22 shots on goal, 26 blocked shots and 11 hits in 33 appearances this season.

More News