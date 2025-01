Vaakanainen registered an assist and a plus-2 rating during Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.

Vaakanainen's helper on Filip Chytil's third-period strike marked his first point since being acquired by the Rangers on Dec. 6 as part of the Jacob Trouba trade. The 26-year-old Vaakanainen has two points in 13 games this season between Anaheim and New York.