Vaakanainen scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Vaakanainen initially wasn't credited with the goal, but a late scoring change made it his first tally as a Ranger. It's also his first goal of the campaign to go with six assists over 28 appearances when accounting for his time with the Ducks at the start of the season. He's added 16 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. Vaakanainen has typically maintained a third-pairing role over Zac Jones, though both could end up out of the lineup if the Rangers make any more moves to add defensemen.