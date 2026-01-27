Vaakanainen registered an assist and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

Vaakanainen may have a clearer path to playing time in the near future after the Rangers dealt Carson Soucy to the Islanders on Monday. Vaakanainen got into the lineup on the third pairing Monday, playing for just the seventh time in 26 games since the start of December. The Finn has four assists, 15 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and 12 PIM over 23 appearances. Barring a call-up of a young blueliner, Vaakanainen will probably play regularly until Adam Fox (lower body) returns.