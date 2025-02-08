Vaakanainen (illness) is expected to be a game-time decision Saturday versus Columbus, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.
Vaakanainen has six assists, 12 PIM, 12 hits and 29 blocks in 27 appearances between Anaheim and the Rangers this season. He's missed the past two games due to the illness. If Vaakanainen plays Saturday, it will likely be as part of the third pairing.
