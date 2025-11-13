Vaakanainen logged an assist in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Lightning.

Vaakanainen has two assists over his last two games. The defenseman missed a couple of contests last week due to a lower-body injury but has since reclaimed a spot on the third pairing over Matthew Robertson. Vaakanainen has three helpers, nine shots on net, eight blocked shots, eight PIM, five hits and a plus-3 rating over 13 appearances, so there's not a lot of upside in his playing style.