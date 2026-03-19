Rangers' Urho Vaakanainen: Leaves Wednesday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vaakanainen (upper body) will not return to Wednesday's game versus the Devils.
Vaakanainen's injury occurred in the first period, but it's not clear caused it. Vincent Iorio will likely fill in if Vaakanainen can't play Thursday versus the Blue Jackets.
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