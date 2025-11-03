Rangers' Urho Vaakanainen: Managing lower-body injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vaakanainen is considered day-to-day due to a lower-body injury, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports Monday.
Vaakanainen has appeared in the Rangers' last three games, but his status for Tuesday's matchup against Carolina is up in the air due to his lower-body issue. If he's unable to suit up against the Hurricanes, Matthew Robertson will likely take his place in the lineup.
