Vaakanainen (lower body) will not be in the lineup versus Detroit on Friday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Vaakanainen will miss his second straight game due to his lower-body issue. When healthy, the 26-year-old blueliner has managed just one point in 10 outings, so few fantasy managers figure to be impacted by his continued absence. In the meantime, Matthew Robertson will feature on the third pair with Braden Schneider.