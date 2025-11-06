Vaakanainen (lower body) made the trip with the team ahead of Friday's road clash with Detroit, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Vaakanainen might be ready to return following a one-game absence due to his lower-body issue but hasn't been confirmed in the lineup. This year, the 26-year-old blueliner has managed just one point in 10 outings and has never hit the 20-point threshold in his career. As such, fantasy managers can probably pursue other options even when Vaakanainen is healthy.