Vaakanainen registered an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Vaakanainen has been back in the lineup for two contests since he sat out three games as a healthy scratch. The 26-year-old is unlikely to ever have a secure spot in the lineup this season, instead sharing time with Matthew Robertson when the Rangers' blue line is fully healthy. Vaakanainen's helper was his first point of the campaign to go with eight shots on net, six blocked shots, six PIM, three hits and a plus-2 rating across nine appearances.