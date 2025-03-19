Vaakanainen notched an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Flames.

Vaakanainen ended a 10-game point drought, though he had a three-point outing prior to that slump. In Tuesday's contest, he set up Artemi Panarin's 30th goal of the season. Vaakanainen is at 11 points, 34 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 42 appearances between the Rangers and the Ducks. He's been paired with Adam Fox in recent contests, so Vaakanainen may get a bit more residual offense, but he's still a shutdown defender by nature.