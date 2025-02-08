Now Playing

Vaakanainen (illness) will suit up Saturday versus the Blue Jackets, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Vaakanainen will return to the lineup after a two-game absence. He'll bump Zac Jones back to the press box as a healthy scratch. Vaakanainen has earned five assists and a plus-3 rating over 16 contests since the start of January. He'll play on the third pairing in his return.

