Vaakanainen (illness) will suit up Saturday versus the Blue Jackets, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.
Vaakanainen will return to the lineup after a two-game absence. He'll bump Zac Jones back to the press box as a healthy scratch. Vaakanainen has earned five assists and a plus-3 rating over 16 contests since the start of January. He'll play on the third pairing in his return.
More News
-
Rangers' Urho Vaakanainen: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Rangers' Urho Vaakanainen: Still under the weather•
-
Rangers' Urho Vaakanainen: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Urho Vaakanainen: Logs assist in Thursday's win•
-
Rangers' Urho Vaakanainen: Produces helper in win•
-
Rangers' Urho Vaakanainen: Bags apple Saturday•