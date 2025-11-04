Vaakanainen (lower body) will not be in the lineup versus the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Vaakanainen is still looking for his first goal of the season, managing just one helper in 10 outings. Considering the blueliner has just three tallies in his 197 career regular-season tilts, fantasy managers should probably expect his first goal of the year won't come any time soon. For now, Vaakanainen remains day-to-day and could still be an option versus the Wings on Friday.