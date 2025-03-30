Vaakanainen notched two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Sharks.

Vaakanainen helped out on Artemi Panarin's opening tally in the first period and Jonny Brodzinski's insurance marker in the third. Prior to Friday's game in Anaheim, Vaakanainen had been scratched three contests in a row, which suggests he's at risk of losing further playing time to Zac Jones down the stretch. Overall, Vaakanainen has 13 points, 36 shots on net, 18 hits, 44 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 44 appearances between the Rangers and the Ducks this season.