Vaakanainen inked a two-year, $3.1 million contract extension Friday.

The 26-year-old defenseman was selected 18th overall by the Bruins in 2017 and was dealt from Anaheim to the Rangers on Dec. 6 in the Jacob Trouba trade. Vaakanainen has established himself with the Rangers and has two goals, seven assist and 26 blocked shots in 30 games with New York this season.