Vaakanainen inked a two-year, $3.1 million contract extension Friday.
The 26-year-old defenseman was selected 18th overall by the Bruins in 2017 and was dealt from Anaheim to the Rangers on Dec. 6 in the Jacob Trouba trade. Vaakanainen has established himself with the Rangers and has two goals, seven assist and 26 blocked shots in 30 games with New York this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Urho Vaakanainen: Three points in win Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Urho Vaakanainen: Credited with goal•
-
Rangers' Urho Vaakanainen: Ready to play•
-
Rangers' Urho Vaakanainen: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Rangers' Urho Vaakanainen: Still under the weather•
-
Rangers' Urho Vaakanainen: Sitting out Wednesday•