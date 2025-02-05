Now Playing

Vaakanainen (illness) won't play versus the Bruins on Wednesday.

This will be Vaakanainen's first game out of the lineup since he returned from an upper-body injury in December following his trade to the Rangers from the Ducks. Zac Jones will get a chance to check into the lineup. Vaakanainen can be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game versus the Penguins.

