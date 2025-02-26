Vaakanainen recorded a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Islanders.

Vaakanainen gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at the 6:22 mark of the first period, scoring with a shot from the top of the right circle that deflected off Islanders defenseman Scott Perunovich. It was his second goal across his last four outings, but his impressive outing didn't stop there, as he also notched two helpers throughout the rest of the game. He's up to nine points in 26 contests this season, with four of those points coming in his last four appearances.