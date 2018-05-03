Rangers' Ville Meskanen: Agrees to terms with Rangers
The New York Rangers announced Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms on a deal with Meskanen.
Still just 22, Meskanen posted career-high marks with for Ilves Tampere in Liiga -- Finland's top professional league -- during 2017-18 with 24 goals and 20 assists over 48 contests. He was the only player in the league to reach the 40-point threshold last season and could be a candidate to crack the Opening Night roster in 2018-19 for a Rangers squad in the midst of a minor rebuild after selling off some high-profile players before the trade deadline.
