Rangers' Ville Meskanen: Playing well in AHL
Meskanen racked up a goal and two assists to help lead AHL Hartford to a 6-5 overtime win over Springfield on Sunday.
With eight goals and 22 points in 34 contests for the Wolf Pack, Meskanen is having a solid first season in North America. Signed by the Rangers in May as an undrafted free agent, the 23-year-old Finn has some sleeper appeal in deeper dynasty leagues. With both Kevin Hayes and Mats Zuccarello all but certain to be shipped elsewhere by the trade deadline, it's possible Meskanen could get a look with the Rangers during the later stages of the season.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...