Meskanen racked up a goal and two assists to help lead AHL Hartford to a 6-5 overtime win over Springfield on Sunday.

With eight goals and 22 points in 34 contests for the Wolf Pack, Meskanen is having a solid first season in North America. Signed by the Rangers in May as an undrafted free agent, the 23-year-old Finn has some sleeper appeal in deeper dynasty leagues. With both Kevin Hayes and Mats Zuccarello all but certain to be shipped elsewhere by the trade deadline, it's possible Meskanen could get a look with the Rangers during the later stages of the season.