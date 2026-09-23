The Rangers announced Wednesday that Iorio (lower body) is considered day-to-day, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Iorio suffered his lower-body injury during Monday's preseason loss to New Jersey, but he doesn't appear to be facing a long-term absence due to the issue. It's not yet clear whether he'll suit up for either of the Rangers' final two preseason games, but regardless of whether he's available for those matchups, it seems likely that he'll be in the mix to return to action for the start of the regular season, though whether he'll begin the year in the NHL or AHL remains to be seen.