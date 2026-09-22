Iorio sustained a lower-body injury during Monday's 3-2 preseason loss to New Jersey, per Colin Stephenson of Newsday.

Iorio logged just 11:52 of ice time Monday, and following the contest, he was mentioned to have been dealing with a lower-body issue. The 23-year-old blueliner spent a solid chunk of time in the majors during 2025-26, where he posted three assists, 15 shots on goal, 15 hits and 29 blocked shots across 27 regular-season outings between the Sharks and Rangers. If Iorio's injury isn't serious, he'll likely have just under a week to earn an NHL roster spot in the Rangers' defensive core before the start of the season. He'll continue to battle against the team's other right-handed defensemen, such as Braden Schneider, Scott Morrow and Dennis Cholowski.