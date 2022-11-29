Trocheck scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Trocheck deflected a Chris Kreider shot past Vitek Vanecek, cutting the Rangers' deficit to 4-3 in the third period. The goal was Trocheck's eighth of the season and fifth with the man advantage. The 29-year-old center is up to 15 points through his first 23 games in New York. Trocheck adds some physicality (65 hits) to the Rangers' top six while offering solid scoring upside on their potent power-play unit.