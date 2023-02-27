Trocheck tallied two goals and an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Trocheck extended New York's lead to 2-0 early in the second period before picking up his second goal just 1:35 later. He'd add an assist in the third with a cross-ice feed to Artemi Panarin. Trocheck has been on a tear of late, posting 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in his last 12 games. He's up to 19 goals and 28 assists through 60 games this season.