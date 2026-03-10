Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Big night on power play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Trocheck notched three power-play assists in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.
The veteran center sat out last Thursday's game in case the Rangers had been able to work out a trade for him, but that hiccup hasn't interrupted Trocheck's momentum. He's gotten onto the scoresheet in five straight appearances, and over his last 14 games Trocheck has piled up a goal and 16 points, with seven of his helpers coming on the power play.
