Trocheck scored a goal and assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.
He added a game-high eight shots to his ledger, as well as four hits. Trocheck has struggled to find some consistency in his first season with New York, recording four multi-point performances but being held off the scoresheet entirely in eight games and seven of the last nine, but his five goals and 11 points through 14 contests in total still has the 29-year-old on pace for his best campaign since 2017-18.
More News
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Three-point effort in Dallas•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Records two early points•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Sets up lone tally•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Registers first points with Rangers•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Expected to play•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Dealing with illness•