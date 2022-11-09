Trocheck scored a goal and assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

He added a game-high eight shots to his ledger, as well as four hits. Trocheck has struggled to find some consistency in his first season with New York, recording four multi-point performances but being held off the scoresheet entirely in eight games and seven of the last nine, but his five goals and 11 points through 14 contests in total still has the 29-year-old on pace for his best campaign since 2017-18.