Trocheck scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Flyers.

Trocheck has three goals and an assist over his last nine outings, and two of those tallies have come while on the penalty kill. The 31-year-old center is up to 23 goals, 53 points, 191 shots on net, 211 hits, 76 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 78 appearances. It's far from his best year on offense, but Trocheck continues to be a good source of all-around production.