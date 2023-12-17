Trocheck scored two goals, one on the power play and the other the game-winner, in Saturday's 2-1 overtime victory over the Bruins.

Jeremy Swayman stood on his head for two-plus periods, but Trocheck finally got a puck past the Boston goalie midway through the third with a wicked shot from the high slot. The 30-year-old then ended the night by converting a slick feed from Artemi Panarin a little over two minutes into the extra frame. It was Trocheck's second multi-goal performance of the season, and through 29 games he's racked up eight tallies and 27 points, putting him on pace to match or even exceed the career-high 75 points he amassed for the Panthers in 2017-18.