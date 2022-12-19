Trocheck scored a goal and drew an assist during a 7-1 rout of the host Blackhawks on Sunday.

Trocheck, who has collected 10 points in his past seven outings, redirected a shot by Adam Fox to give the Rangers a commanding 5-1 lead with 16 seconds left in the second stanza. The 29-year-old center entered Sunday as one of two NHL players with at least 20 points and 80 hits, joining Alex Ovechkin. Trocheck, who added two shots and two finished checks Sunday, moved into fourth place in team scoring with 25 points.