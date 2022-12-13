Trocheck provided a goal and an assist in the Rangers' 4-3 overtime victory against New Jersey on Monday.

Trocheck's marker came at 13:58 of the second period and was scored with the man advantage. He has 10 goals and 20 points in 30 games, including 11 power-play points. Trocheck's on the Rangers' top power-play unit, and he needs to stay on it to maintain his current scoring pace.