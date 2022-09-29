Trocheck will not suit up against the Devils on Thursday due to illness, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
The Rangers will be in action versus the Devils again Friday, which means Trocheck may miss both preseason tilts. Regardless, the 29-year-old center will no doubt be eager to get off to a solid start to the season with his new club after signing with the Rangers in the offseason. With New York, Trocheck figures to take on the second-line center role alongside Artemi Panarin which could help both players surpass their 2021-22 numbers.
