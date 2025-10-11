Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Deemed week-to-week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Trocheck (upper body) is week-to-week, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic on Saturday.
Trocheck sustained the injury in Thursday's 4-0 win over Buffalo. He has earned one assist, one shot on goal, three blocked shots and one hit through two appearances this season. Due to Trocheck's absence, Mika Zibanejad will play between Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere in Saturday's matchup against Pittsburgh.
