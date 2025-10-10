Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Departs Thursday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Trocheck (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Sabres.
Trocheck left in the middle of the second period and was ruled out during the intermission. Should the 32-year-old miss time, Juuso Parssinen would likely enter the lineup. Trocheck's status for Saturday versus the Penguins has yet to be determined.
