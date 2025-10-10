default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Trocheck (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Sabres.

Trocheck left in the middle of the second period and was ruled out during the intermission. Should the 32-year-old miss time, Juuso Parssinen would likely enter the lineup. Trocheck's status for Saturday versus the Penguins has yet to be determined.

More News