Trocheck registered two assists, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Trocheck hasn't scored in four games, picking up three assists with a minus-8 rating in that span. The 32-year-old is still firmly in a top-six role, where he's been plenty productive when healthy this season. He's up to 29 points (eight on the power play) with 61 shots on net, 115 hits, 29 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a minus-16 rating over 35 appearances.