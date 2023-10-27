Trocheck notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Trocheck ended a three-game point drought with his helper. The 30-year-old center set up Adam Fox for the opening goal early in the second period. Trocheck's offense has been a little lackluster with three points through seven contests, but he's succeeded as an agitator with 10 hits, 13 PIM and 11 shots on net in a middle-six role.