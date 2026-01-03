Trocheck logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added two PIM in Friday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in the Winter Classic.

Trocheck has been rolling recently with four goals and five assists over his last eight games. The center has earned three of his helpers on the power play in that span. Overall, he's up to 24 points (five on the power play), 49 shots on net, 97 hits, 22 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 29 appearances this season. Trocheck's top-six status is secure, and he offers all-around upside in fantasy.