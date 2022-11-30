Trocheck (undisclosed) is expected to play Wednesday against Ottawa, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Trocheck was considered a game-time decision after joining the Rangers for Wednesday's practice, but not taking part in the line rushes. Based on the pregame warmups, he's projected to play alongside Alexis Lafreniere and Vitali Kravtsov on the third line. Trocheck has eight goals and 15 points in 23 contests this season.