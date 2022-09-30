Trocheck (illness) is expected to center the Rangers' top line in a preseason matchup with the Devils on Friday, source reports.
Trocheck missed Thursday's game against New Jersey due to an illness, but he's evidently already recovered from that ailment. The 29-year-old pivot picked up 21 goals and 51 points through 81 games with the Hurricanes last campaign.
More News
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Dealing with illness•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Has first chance at first PP•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Signs with Rangers•
-
Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck: Scores again in Game 6 loss•
-
Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck: Scores shortie in win•
-
Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck: Three points in Game 5 win•