Trocheck recorded a pair of helpers in Sunday's 7-0 win over Nashville.

Trocheck set up K'Andre Miller's tally in the first period before picking up his second assist on Chris Kreider's goal in the second. Trocheck hasn't scored a goal of his own since Feb. 26, though he now has assists in five straight games, recording eight in that span. The 29-year-old center is up to 19 goals and 38 assists through 70 games while playing a consistent top-six role in New York.